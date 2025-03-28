Halle Bailey’s special day gets even better with son Halo

Halle Bailey marks milestone birthday with son Halo

Halle Bailey is feeling stronger than ever on her special day.

The Little Mermaid star took to Instagram on Thursday, March 27, to offer a sneak peek from her birthday celebrations with her only baby, son Halo.

“I’m 25 today [Astrological Aries symbol, magic and sparkle emoji] i’m so grateful to God for another year, i’ve never felt stronger [purple heart emoji],” she captained the carousel, marking her 25th birthday.

The purple-themed birthday shoot featured the mother of one posing with her baby, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend DDG in December 2023.

Following a couple of solo pictures showing the Angel singer striking sultry poses in a short and revealing lilac dress before a matching backdrop, she further offered a glimpse of how her one-year-old son brought joy on her milestone birthday.

Dressed in a solid white onesie, Halo joined her mother for the pictures. The Color Purple actress held a white birthday cake topped with several matching candles.

In addition to her only child, Halle’s siblings also made her birthday more memorable with their loved-up wishes.

Her brother Branson Bailey, 19, and sisters Ski Bailey, 34, and Chloe Bailey, 26, posted tributes for their sibling on social media.