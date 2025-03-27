Angelina Jolie's son Knox sports inspiring 'Kindness Forever' top after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie's son Knox sports 'Kindness Forever' after last outing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's son Knox is making waves online, sporting a "Kindness Forever" top during a recent outing, just after being spotted with dad Brad Pitt.

Knox, named after Pitt's grandfather Hal Knox Hillhouse, drew attention when fans pointed out his striking resemblance to his father, from whom he is now estranged.

The 16-year-old was last photographed with his popular dad back in August 2015 in England at the MotoGP British Grand Prix race.

A source close to the former couple opened up to DailyMail.com about the Fight Club actor’s relationship with his children.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, the insider confirmed, “Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial.”

This comes hot on the heels of Angelina and Knox's joint red-carpet appearance in November 2024.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formally ended their eight-year divorce battle in December 2024, finally settling their years-long legal dispute.