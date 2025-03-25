Drew Barrymore offers valuable advice as she reflects on ghosting experience

Drew Barrymore has recently offered valuable advice as she shares her experience of being ghosted after a first date.

During her conversation with co-hosts Ross Mathews and Valerie Bertinelli on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 24, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed she went on one dinner date with a man.

“Since then, I texted him, and I was like, ‘Lovely to see you again the other night,’” recalled the 50-year-old.

Drew continued, “We went back and forth twice, and then he ended with, ‘Haaaaa.’ And I haven't heard anything since then.”

The 50 First Dates actress addressed the silence from the suitor, saying, “It just happens. I don't know why. I would never do that.”

“It doesn't cross my mind to behave like that. Like, if you put a fishing pole in it, why are you not going to follow through?” remarked the talk-show host.

Drew opened up that ghosting experience was not uncommon, explaining, “It does happen to all of us — the best of us.”

“Good people who wouldn't treat other people like that,” she mentioned.

Drew further said, “Today, my friend said, ‘Well, did he answer the ‘ha’ with one A? ... And I was like, ‘No, it was like five or six A's.’ And they were like, ‘Oh no, that's great.’”

Mathews chimed in and stated, “I do have to say, as a man... it is slightly more encouraging that he was like, Hahahahaha.’ That means the conversation's going. It wasn't ‘Ha’ period.”

The ET actress then quipped, “I'll tell you what's next: English. Like, just clear words.”

However, Drew declared, “I don't wanna date in a way that if I get four A's, I'm in. I don't know what that means. It's cryptic out there, so let's just not indulge in people who waste our time. Those people are actually time-savers.”

Meanwhile, the actress also gave advice to viewers who had gone through similar experience like her.

“If there's one thing that the wisdom of my life is giving to me now at 50 years old, it's to be a little... a lot kinder to ourselves.”

“You deserve nothing less than goodness,” she added who shares two children with former husband Will Kopelman.