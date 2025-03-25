'Adolescence' creators make moving gesture for young actors who failed to play lead

Stephen Graham reveals the audition process for 'Adolescence'

Newly released show Adolescence has set some new records on Netflix in just ten days of its run.

The four episodes-based suspense thriller series is based on a 13-year-old boy named Jamie Miller, who is arrested for murdering a schoolmate.

Stephen Graham, the actor and creator of the show, has spilled insights along with director Philip Barantini about the challenging process of auditioning a bunch of 13-year-old.

The director recalled being nervous finding the perfect boy for the role. Their casting director Shaheen Baig found a few kids for audition.

While speaking at Next on Netflix event, he revealed, “We narrowed it down to four boys. There were hundreds – hundreds, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds.”

Out of all they really liked Owen Cooper’s self-tape audition.

But this does not end here. The makers did not just let go the other young boys who did not make it to the final cut, rather they made a very special gesture to make them feel uplifted and not disappointed.

Stephen opened that they did not wanted to break their little hearts, hence, they simply offered to a chance to appear in the drama series without any audition.

“We knew that we wanted one kid, but the other four that we’d got down to our final selection, we gave them the opportunity to play all the characters within our piece”, the Boiling Point actor stated.