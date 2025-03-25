Jennifer Coolidge gets candid about her career struggles

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge shares biggest regret of her life

Jennifer Coolidge is opening up about multiple things in her decades-long career.

The White Lotus star, who recently confessed that her role in the series improved her s*x life, has revealed the pivotal moment that shaped her career’s trajectory.

Coolidge, the American Pie alum, spilled the beans during her interview with The Times on March 23.

The 63-year-old shared that her career ‘stalled’ because she was obsessed with a man.

Emmy-winning actress elaborated that she ‘dilly-dallied’ when there was an opportunity on the way and the agent was ‘calling’ her, as she wanted the guy ‘she was obsessed’ with.

The Legally Blonde alum confessed that she ‘wasted a lot of time’ desiring her boyfriend, rather boyfriends, as she corrected herself, to like her.

Coolidge also got candid on the type of relationships she was getting into.

A Cinderella Story actress mentioned that she was pursuing ‘unavailable’ and ‘women-hating’ men.

Further lifting the veil on her then situation, she admitted regretting losing that ‘moment’ and wished to relive her life correcting her mistakes.

Coolidge even urged other people not to blow up opportunities coming their way, claiming that she ‘sabotaged’ herself.