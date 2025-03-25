King Charles holds crucial meeting at Palace as monarch takes decision

King Charles appears to be using his power as the monarch to make a crucial deal in a bid to ease the tense relations.

Buckingham Palace on Monday released an important statement after the King, who is also the head of the British armed forces, held an audience with the joint chiefs of staff from UK and France.

The meeting came as the monarch has been playing an active role in diplomatic relations after a meeting between US President Trump and Ukraine’s President Zelensky went wrong.

“The King this afternoon received the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United Kingdom and France at Windsor Castle,” the message read alongside a photo of the military leaders invited, released by the monarch’s office.

The meeting had 10 guests including Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and his French counterpart General Thierry Burkhard to the royal residence’s White Drawing Room in Berkshire, where the photo was taken.

While the contents of the meeting were not disclosed by the Palace, it is understood that the meeting revolved around that matter concerning a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Previously, Downing Street said that “nothing is off the table” over possible troop deployment for Kyiv. However, given the King’s involvement in soft diplomacy, he may have decided to opt for a peaceful route to maintain relations in the region.