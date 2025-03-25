Elizabeth Olsen talks shaping her career beyond Marvel’s influence

Elizabeth Olsen on filmmaking experience outside MCU

Elizabeth Olsen opened up about the strong impact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe left on her artistic and professional journey.

Following her role in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), her character has currently been put on hold.

Given the opportunity, the Oldboy star has returned to independent films, beginning with 2023’s His Three Daughters and The Assessment (2024), which is still playing in theatres.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Love & Death actress shared her newfound perspective in filmmaking.

"I didn’t realise this until about six years ago, but because Marvel and its influence takes up so much physical time and space in the world, it’s really important for me to make choices outside of Marvel that reflect my own taste," she told the outlet.

"Your taste does create the artist that you are, and that wasn’t something I was thinking about when I first started working."

Olsen continued, "So the opportunity to return to films like [The Assessment] is a reflection of the people I want to work with and my own personal taste."

She also confirmed that she’s not going to be a part of the two upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, directed by the Russo brothers.

Olsen first appeared in MCU in the mid-credits of Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014). She went on to portray Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in six films and three Disney+ series, including the Emmy-winning WandaVision (2021), the animated What If…? and 2025’s Marvel Zombies.