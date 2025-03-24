Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson share first glimpse of newborn

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson embrace parenthood in full swing

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are embracing parenthood in style as they announce the birth of their first child.

The model, who shares son Andreas with her former partner George Panayiotou, introduced her new-born baby boy on Instagram, sharing heartfelt monochrome photos to commemorate the special moment.

In the photos, Amy cradled the little one in her arms while her husband, Ed, best known for portraying Chuck Bass in the iconic show, kissed her on the cheek as they posed together.

Sharing a glimpse into parenthood, the happy couple wrote in the caption on Monday, March 24, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

This comes on the heels of the couple’s appearance at the British Asian Trust gala dinner at the Peninsula London as Amy flaunted her bump in an ethereal gold sequin gown.

The 33-year-old first hinted at her pregnancy in November 2024, sharing their baby’s ultrasound scan in London.

Posting to her 445,000 TikTok followers, Amy wrote at the time, “Literally the best day ever #babys #pasta & a whole lotta #LOVE.”