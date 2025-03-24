Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt avoid public eye after PDA outing

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt make low-key appearance after romantic vacation

Pete Davidson, and his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, appeared to be avoiding the spotlight as they stepped out for a recent outing.

The comedian, 31, and model, 29, arrived at New York City after their romantic getaway at Florida, on Saturday, March 22nd.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Hewitt were pictured with multiple bags in tow as they walked to a black SUV in Brooklyn.

The photos obtained by Page Six, showed Davidson wearing a hoodie, jacket and jeans, while Hewitt covered up in a grey sweatsuit set, with scarf and boots.

The lovebirds both kept their eyes hidden under sunglasses.

This comes after Davidson and Hewitt were spotted packing on PDA in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 15th.

The actor appears to be very happy with his new lady love and has introduced them to his family. A source previously told the outlet that Davidson’s family “approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy.”

They added that Hewitt is “different from anybody else he’s ever dated” and “Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman.”