George Clooney makes open confession about his career

George Clooney makes major decision about his work

American actor and filmmaker George Clooney has spoken about his career and latest work in a recent interview.

The 63-year-old is currently promoting his upcoming Broadway show, which is an adaptation to one of his Academy Award nominated films, Good Night and Good Luck.

Clooney will be playing the role of a newsman Edward R, Murrow. This was the same character he was not prepared to play in the film he directed back in 2005.

While talking about the role, George shared that back in the time, Murrow felt difficult to pull off as the character had seriousness in him.

“Murrow had a gravitas to him that at 42 years old I didn’t — I wasn’t able to pull off”, added the Wolfs actor.

During the chat with 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim, the two-time Oscar winner also confessed that there are roles that he is no longer fit to play at this age.

He particularly ticked off the romantic genre from his career.

“Look, I’m 63 years old,” he opened while adding, “I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

However, he has picked such roles in the past, but it has been a very long time he hasn’t starred in a romantic movie.