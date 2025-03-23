Jennifer Coolidge on being naïve in Hollywood before ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Coolidge has recently confessed she was naïve and didn’t know how to play the game in Hollywood amid her career slump.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress revealed she had “no guidance” and “wasn't aggressive enough” trying to land roles.

Although Jennifer garnered huge successes with the American Pie and Legally Blonde movies, the actress still suffered a mini career slump before she joined the cast of The White Lotus.

“I got very odd jobs… I had no guidance at all. I didn't know how to play the game,” said the 63-year-old.

Jennifer noted, “I played a lot of highly strung rich women, people thought, 'Oh, that's just what she does.”

“In the past, I wasn't aggressive enough… if someone didn't like me or think I was talented, I took their word for it,” added the actress.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress had long been a household name among comedy fans.

But Jennifer role in The White Lotus pushed her to even greater fame.

When asked about her reaction to being written out of the series in the third season, Jennifer replied, “You have to be a good sport about it, but I went, ‘Oh, really? Really?’ I whined and then just let it go.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer opened up that she struggled with self-confidence despite her recent accolades including Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards.

While promoting the upcoming thriller Riff Raff alongside Bill Murray and Pete Davidson, the actress expressed disbelief at her casting alongside such talents.

“I’ve been around a long time and just cannot believe the people I’ve got to work with over the past few years,” she remarked.

Jennifer stated, “People I never thought I would be included on a cast with.”