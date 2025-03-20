Kris, Kylie Jenner celebrate major milestone by recreating iconic video

Kris and Kylie Jenner take a nostalgic trip down the memory lane

Kris Jenner is the proudest mom as Kylie Jenner achieves her dreams.

The 69-year-old momager joined her entrepreneur daughter at the launch of her new collection for her clothing brand, Khy, on Tuesday, March 18th.

The Kardashians star, 27, took to Instagram to show her mom’s enthusiastic reaction at her modeling in the new dresses.

In the video, which Kylie also shared on TikTok, her mom was seen recreating the viral audio from their reality show.

“Go, Kylie, go!” Kris lip-synced in the video of her youngest daughter walking in a black latex mini dress.

“Good job, Kylie! You’re doing amazing, sweetie!” the momager continued as Kylie appeared embarrassed.

The socialite wrote in the caption, “Remind me not to bring kris to set next time. anyway - @khy POSTER GIRL just dropped on khy.com.”

The trending audio comes from an old Kardashians episode, in which Kris and Kylie go grocery shopping together.

“Okay, you have to go put the basket back, remember? Don’t be that customer that just leaves the basket in the middle of the parking lot,” the mom directed, and then cheered on Kylie for following the instructions.