Kris Jenner shares ONE hilarious lie mother told her in early days of career

Kris Jenner shares funny incident about mom Mary Jo Campbell

Popular TV personality Kris Jenner just got tricked by her mother.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Jenner was confronted by her daughter Kourtney Kardashian about the one time she may or may not have bought some fake Chanel items in early days of her career.

On March 20th episode, the 69-year-old was doing preps for her mom’s 90th birthday while face timing Kourtney.

During the chat, the momager revealed that her mother once gifted her, and all siblings Chanel watched one Christmas.

The TV personality spilled details of the funny moment, saying that all our siblings were happy to see the gift but after sometime the diamonds from the watches started to fall off.

Jenner explained, “Year one of our show, my mom gave us all these Chanel — ‘Chanel’ — watches for Christmas.”

“And they just slowly started chipping and the diamonds would fall out and we were like, 'Mom, these watches, if these are real, that’s crazy.'

Their mum revealed that she bought them from a 'truck'. According to Kris, her 90-year-old mother was very excited on spending, "five times her $1,000 paycheck on a hot watch."