Benny Blanco admits he fell head over heels for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco, who recently teamed up for a music video, have been giving major couple goals ever since they’ve announced their romance, leaving people in complete awe.

Benny, who knelt down to propose to his girl last year in December, recently opened up about how he always knew that he'd "have a baby" with his lover Selena after locking their lips for the first time.

During his candid appearance on Spotify's 'Countdown To' series, the producer shared: "I knew right after we kissed, I was like, 'Oh wow. I'm probably going to marry this person'.

"Well, I didn't say marry but I was like, 'I'm probably going to have a baby with this person.' "

The Only Murders In The Building star covered her face with her hand, smiling as she called it "so cute."

Benny confessed that he had no idea their first date was actually a date until later. However, he also shared a sweet message Selena sent him afterward.

While remembering her text, he continued: "I had the best time I’ve had in years. I can’t even remember having a time this good."

For the unversed, the newly engaged couple is in no hurry to tie the knot. Benny joked that his fiancée keeps coming up with a new wedding idea every time they talk about it.