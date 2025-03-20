Kanye West's latest rant crosses line for Kim Kardashian: 'She's had enough'

Kim Kardashian is "appalled" by Kanye West's latest rant, in which he attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest children, Rumi and Sir.

A source close to the SKIMS founder told Page Six that Kim has "had enough" of Kanye's behaviour and is done trying to communicate with him reasonably.

Kim finds Kanye's posts "shocking and offensive" and believes "kids are off limits" in any feud. West's rant questioned the 7-year-old twins' mental capacity, prompting Kim's disgust.

The rapper later deleted the post, claiming it was because he feared his Twitter account would be canceled. However, he re-shared the post hours later.

The incident comes amid a recent feud between Kim and Kanye over a song featuring their daughter North West. Kim tried to block the song's release, but Kanye shared it anyway.

According to the source, Kim has been texting Kanye until now, but she thinks it's best to communicate through mediators from now on. Kim's family is reportedly concerned about Kanye's negative influence on their lives.

As the ex-couple continues to co-parent their four children, Kim is drawing a line in the sand. "Kim has had enough and she's done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication," the source said.