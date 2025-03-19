Jason Momoa unlocks THIS major achievement after Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin

Jimmy Kimmel shares rare insight about Jason Momoa

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa can’t be more excited and happier as he achieves a major milestone.

Recently, the 45-year-old appeared at the Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the actor confirmed that he has been taken on board by the DC to play Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

But there is a rare update that was mentioned by Jimmy while introducing Jason as Lobo.

The host mentioned that even though world knows Momoa as the protagonist Aquaman, they will now witness the actor on screen playing an antagonist too for the DC universe.

“This is very rare honour I think that has been awarded only to Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin and other, where you’re a hero and a villain in the same comic book universe", said Kimmel.

However, he further pointed how similar the popular comic character looks to Jason.

The Fast X actor, proudly, then admitted that he has every Lobo comic as he is his favourite.

He continued, “I thought I was going to play Lobo when Zack Snyder called me because it was Batman vs Superman. They needed to have a villain in there.”

The Baywatch famed concluded by saying that he has started working on Supergirl already.

Momoa is currently looking forward to the release of his next film Minecraft which is slated to hit theatres on April 4.