Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Hollywood intimacy coordinator makes bombshell claim

A new chapter has been added to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ongoing saga.

With the trial date set as March 19, 2026, predictions are being made of possible out-of-court settlement in this case.

However, new revelations about the case continue to emerge, further intensifying it.

Hollywood intimacy coordinator shared key information regarding the case in the new documentary, He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni which went on air Monday.

Mia Schachter mentioned that surprisingly the estranged coworkers had “what felt like a friendship” previously.

Schachter pointed out that the text messages between the two give a “sense” that once “there was genuine affection between them”.

Schachter evidenced his claim with a technical detail regarding the filming process.

As per the film professional, if an actor refuses to have an intimacy coordinator “until we’re [they’re] shooting”, it means that the actor has trust in their “scene partner”.

What will eventually turn out in the ongoing battle between the costars, it remains a mystery.

For the unversed, It Ends With Us controversy has marred Lively’s upcoming movie Another Simple Favor which is set to release on May 1 in US.