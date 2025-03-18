Kym Marsh refuses to back down despite life’s hardships

Kym Marsh, Hollywood actress and singer who is best known for her role in Coronation Street and her time in the band Hear’Say, has never been one to back down from a challenge.

The actress has faced plenty of ups and downs in her life, but through it all, she has remained strong, determined and full of fight.

Though Kym keeps her dating life private, during a recent interview with Closer, the actress openly shared a heartfelt advice for anyone facing tough times.

She explained, “Life is always a struggle – it’s not like all of a sudden, it’s a fairy tale. There are always things that people struggle with. I think people are out there and they’re struggling – having a hard time or trying to achieve a dream – and my advice is to just keep going. I find that, eventually, things generally pay off, so just keep going.”

Kym, who rose to fame on Popstars with Myleene Klass as part of Hear’Say, reportedly split from Samuel quietly just before Christmas.

A source shared earlier: “Kym and Sam fell head over heels when they first met… But once Kym’s role in 101 Dalmatians ended, it became harder to spend time together and some of the magic they had at the beginning just disappeared.”

Kym Marsh was 19 years older than Samuel, and their age gap drew harsh comments online. Still, they never held back from showing their love for each other.