Hailey Bieber addresses rumours surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has fired back at persistent rumours surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber, following a cryptic Instagram post from the singer that sparked concerns for his well-being.

The model and beauty mogul took to Instagram to re-share a series of photos related to her brand, Rhode Beauty, and included a since-deleted graphic that addressed the rumours.

The quote read, "People take the information they're fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it's wrong."

This comes just hours after Justin Bieber posted a cryptic message about feeling overwhelmed and struggling with hate.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he wrote on Instagram. "But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it."

He continued, "I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it's there. How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced?"

The post sparked concerns for Justin's health and well-being, amid ongoing rumors surrounding his marriage to Hailey.

The couple has been subject to speculation and rumors, with some fans of Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez recently accusing Hailey of liking a negative TikTok video about Gomez.

Hailey's representative denied the allegations, telling E! News, "This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."



The mother-of-one has been open in the past about the pain caused by rumors surrounding her marriage.

In an interview with W magazine, she said, "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy."

She continued, "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."

The new year has been a rocky road for the married couple, with Justin recently cutting ties with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, and unfollowing several high-profile friends and family members on social media.

A representative for Justin recently released a statement addressing concerns over his health, saying, "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true."

The statement added that the singer is "in one of the best places in his life" and is "actively parenting his newborn son", Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with Hailey in August 2024.