Prince William shares heartbreaking news after King Charles announcement

Prince William released a heartbreaking statement over the tragic demise of a veteran army pilot.

Taking to Instagram, the Prince of Wales expressed his sadness of losing the last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, John "Paddy" Hemingway, who has died at the age of 105.

In a message, William said, "I was sad to hear about the passing of John 'Paddy' Hemingway this morning, the last of 'The Few.'"

"We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today. Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. We shall never forget them. W."

It is important to note that Prince William's message came after Buckingham Palace made a delightful announcement about King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal tour to Italy.

The monarch's office said, "The King and Queen will visit the Holy See and the Republic of Italy from 7th to 10th April 2025."