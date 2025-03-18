Sarah Ferguson delights King Charles, Princess Kate in special statement

Sarah Ferguson pays heartfelt tribute to Princess Kate in special message

Sarah Ferguson joined Kate Middleton and the royal family in special celebrations amid Prince Andrew's ongoing crisis.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of York released a delightful photo of herself to mark St Patrick's Day, seemingly a nod to Princess Kate and the royals, who enthusiastically celebrate the religious and cultural event.

In the shared photo, Sarah was seen beaming with joy while posing for the camera in a lush green garden.

She wrote, "Wishing a very happy St. Patrick’s Day to all who celebrate."

The Duchess' delightful statement came after Princess Catherine returned to Wellington Barracks in London to join the Irish Guards for St Patrick's Day after skipping last year's event due to cancer treatment.

Notably, King Charles also honoured his beloved daughter-in-law Catherine by lauding the future Queen's efforts to fulfil a duty close to her heart.

It is important to note that Sarah gave a nod to the royals with her surprise move despite her former husband Prince Andrew's growing scandals.