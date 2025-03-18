Taylor Swift relives Eras Tour at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards opening night

Taylor Swift at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift made 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards opening night a stop for her Eras Tour.

The 35-year-old superstar marked the two-year anniversary of the tour’s kickoff with a special treat at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, where she accepted the Tour of the Century award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“This is amazing, hi, thank you so much to iHeart and thank you mainly to the fans,” Swift said in a heartfelt video message during the ceremony.

“I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tourmates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew. This is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, and I’ve been doing a lot of processing since I’ve been off the road these last few months.”

Reflecting on the journey, Swift admitted just how intense the experience was. “People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she shared.

With a staggering three-and-a-half-hour setlist and a globe-spanning schedule, Swift acknowledged that the tour pushed her limits.

“It’s a three and a half hour show, more shows than I’ve ever done on a tour, and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. I think about that tour constantly. I’m so proud of it,” she continued.

“And the only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others—the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows in all the different countries we played in—that’s all because of the fans.”

Ending her speech on an emotional note, Swift gave a special shoutout to her dedicated Swifties.

“You made these songs for the last couple decades into what they became so we could do a three and a half hour setlist. You had the passion and the generosity to care about traveling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world. It blows my mind. I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate it more than you know.”

As a bonus, Swift surprised fans with an exclusive throwback performance from the Surprise Song segment of her tour, treating them to Mirrorball from Folklore.

Before diving into the song, she playfully told the audience, “I love you” and “I need your attention always.”

Beyond winning Tour of the Century, Swift racked up 10 nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration for Fortnight featuring Post Malone.

Other nods celebrated her signature tour moments, including Favorite Surprise Guest (Travis Kelce’s cameo in London), Favorite Tour Tradition (22 hat and surprise songs), and Favorite Tour Style.

Swift first launched the Eras Tour in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and went on to perform a jaw-dropping 149 shows across North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe before concluding the historic run in Canada in December 2024.

Even though the tour has wrapped, its legacy—and Swift’s gratitude—will surely last a lifetime.