Justin Baldoni’s lawyer says actor was ‘destroyed’ by Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer breaks silence on Blake Lively settlement rumours

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively legal drama is heading for trial but it has cost a lot to the actors.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman was asked to give his opinion on the predictions about the case reaching a settlement.

During his appearance at the March 12th episode of The Town podcast, the host and former lawyer Matthew Belloni asked Freedman how long he thinks the case would go on for.

“I do not believe there will be a trial in this case,” Belloni predicted. “I just think that the potential for the circus and the damage to both sides here will ultimately win out and you guys will settle. So if that’s the case, why not just settle now? What is the number? What would it require for this to go away?”

However, Freedman presented a counter argument, saying, “You keep referring to it as a circus and I get it. You see a lot of cases. You see a lot of things, but the reality is this is not a circus when you go through an experience like this.

The lawyer went on to say, “I’ve represented a lot of people in the worst moments of their career, the worst moments of their life. Justin has been destroyed by this.”

Freedman stated that it is really important that the “truth” comes out in the trial.

“In this day and age, the only way that you can truly get back is to prove your innocence and that’s what we’re actively working to [do]. That may only be able to be done in a courtroom.”

This comes after Baldoni has been under the spotlight for all his activities since Lively filed the complaint against him in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.