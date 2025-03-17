Jennifer Aniston's former husband secretly ties knot with 'New York-based' actress

Jennifer Aniston's former husband Justin Theroux moves on with 30-year-old girlfriend

Jennifer Aniston’s former husband Justin Theroux has secretly tied the knot with his 30-year-old girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The 53-year-old exchanged vows with the love of his life in a private beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, eight years after his divorce from the Friends star.

Theroux was spotted wearing a traditional tuxedo on his big day while his bride donned a long white gown, staying true to the classic wedding theme.

This comes after their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar Party in March 2024, which further paved the way for their engagement in Italy.

During his regal appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, Theroux opened up about meeting his new wife for the first time.

He told the outlet at the time, “A friend of ours was having sort-of a party at their restaurant, bar. The first impression was wow.

“And then a friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote, [they] said, ‘That’s the one.’ Like, we hadn’t even met yet. And I was like, ‘She’s so stunning.’ So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed.”

For the unversed, his wife Bloom is a New York-based actress, best known for portraying Caroline Stuyvesant in season two of The Gilded Age.