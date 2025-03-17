Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' becomes her biggest album debut

Lady Gaga is currently the lead for this year's biggest debut for a female artist

When Lady Gaga releases an album after five years, the whole world stops to listen.

The pop icon’s seventh studio album, MAYHEM debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking her seventh chart-topping record.

According to Luminate via Billboard, MAYHEM (released March 7) racked up 219,000 equivalent album units in its first week — the biggest debut for a female artist this year and Gaga’s largest streaming week ever.

The album was fuelled by a trio of hit singles, including Die With a Smile, a Bruno Mars duet that held the No. 1 spot for five weeks. Other tracks, like Disease and Abracadabra, also made waves on the Billboard Hot 100.

With 136,000 pure album sales, MAYHEM also landed Gaga atop the Top Album Sales chart.

This latest success continues Gaga’s impressive Billboard history. She previously topped the charts with Chromatica, Joanne, ARTPOP, Born This Way, Cheek to Cheek (with Tony Bennett), and the A Star Is Born soundtrack with Bradley Cooper.

Since her last album Chromatica in 2020, Gaga, 38, shifted her focus to acting, with lead roles in blockbusters like A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper, and Box Office flops like Joker: Folie á Deux with Joaquin Phoenix