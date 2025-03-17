Prince Harry gets protective about Meghan as couple face new setback

Prince Harry appears to be getting a little more protective about wife Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get bad news after bad news.

Meghan, who released her Netflix show on the platform two weeks ago, has been reportedly trying to look unfazed as her series is in the centre of negative reviews. Many experts have called it “unrelatable” and “inauthentic” which does not sit right with the Duchess.

However, Harry has not been taking the reviews lightly and absolutely hates the king of things that are being said about his wife, per an expert.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous magazine that Harry is “loathing” the backlash and wants critics to back away from Meghan.

Seward claimed that Harry has been “sensitive” to the hate and believes that most of it is coming from “unkind” Britons.

“He complained and said ‘would they please leave Meghan alone?’” Seward said of Harry. But Harry is super sensitive, so I should think he’s loathing this backlash against Meghan and just thinking that it's just the ‘unkind Brits’.”

She continued, “I think that he gets very upset by all these things.”

Despite the negativity surrounding the show, With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season. Moreover, Meghan is also gearing up to launch her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan has also been getting criticised for copying the name of an already existing podcast, Confessions of a CEO.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is embroiled in his own set of legal problems as he received a shocking update on the US visa case.