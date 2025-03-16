Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce return to limelight after brief hiatus

Taylor Swift steps back into spotlight with long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift stepped back into the spotlight as she enjoyed a romantic night out in New York City with her long-time boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Although the couple are adamant about staying out of the spotlight following the end of Swift's two-year Eras Tour and Kelce's tragic Super Bowl loss in February 2024, this marks a rare low-key dinner date at Del Frisco's Grille at Brookfield Place.

While Swift sported a light grey blazer and burgundy heels for their night-out, Kelce looked dapper in a grey button-down shirt with a pair of light-wash jeans.

A source close to the couple opened up to Us Weekly about their latest whereabouts, confirming, “They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit.”

Speaking of their preference to stay out of the limelight, another insider chimed in, adding, “Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now. They’ve been laying low in Kansas City.”

The lovebirds were previously spotted jetting off to the New York City earlier this month, enjoying a much-needed getaway with close friends.