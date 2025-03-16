Kanye West sparks rumours with Bianca Censori look-alike amid marital woes

Kanye West already moved on from Bianca Censori?

Kanye West left fans questioning if he has moved on with a Bianca Censori look-alike, after his latest outing.

The 47-year-old rapper was spotted walking alongside a woman in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 13th, who is not identified yet but bore an uncanny resemblance with Censori.

The Heartless hitmaker reportedly went to host auditions for his Sunday Service gospel choir, which he formed in 2019.

The mystery woman not only appeared similar to Ye’s wife, but also to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian in style, as she sported a skin-fit black turtleneck and leggings.

Ye’s representatives have not yet commented on the outing.

This comes after Ye and the Australian model had called it quits last month after their shocking Grammy stunt.

Censori had “had enough” of his stunts, and she called his recent anti-semitic move to sell swastika-designed T-shirts “the last straw.”

However, a source also shared that the rapper did not believe they would actually get a divorce.

It seemed Ye was right as the couple decided to give their marriage another shot, later that month after a lot of talking.