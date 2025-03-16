Rachel Zegler finally speaks out amid ‘Snow White’ controversy

Rachel Zegler finally broke her silence ahead of the Snow White premiere, which has been marred by a slew of controversies.

According to Daily Mail, upon arriving at LAX on Friday, March 14, the actress who was recently cast in the West End musical Evita was met with some queries regarding her take on the controversies.

At first, TMZ asked how she felt as Disney’s live-action version was nearing release. She responded cheerfully, "It feels wonderful, thank you."

Then the news outlet posed a question about the criticism towards the movie, asking, "What would you say to those that are kind of just overly critiquing the film at this point? You've worked so hard on it."

Instead of offering her two cents, Zegler, who was herself embroiled in the heated debates surrounding the remake, swiftly exited the crowded airport.

The West Side Story actress maintained her silence over the controversy as she headed to an awaiting black SUV and hopped inside.

The 23-year-old actress’ latest appearance came after Disney canceled the U.K. premiere of Snow White, following a modified Hollywood screening to avoid anti-woke backlash.

Snow White, the live-action adaptation of the classic 1937 animation movie, is scheduled for release on March 21.