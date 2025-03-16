Kate Middleton makes confession during tense moment with Prince William

Kate Middleton was thoroughly invested as she became an unlikely rival with her husband Prince William on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted the public as they attended the Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, supporting their own separate teams.

William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) since 2016 while Kate took over from Prince Harry of the patronage of Rugby Football League (RFL) since 2022.

Kate, who was sat next to RFU President, Rob Udwin, made a pointed remark about a player as she keenly observed the game.

A lip reader decoded the conversation to The Mirror which Kate had Rob.

“He is nervous, I can see he is,” Kate said turning to Rob, per the lip reader.

Rob responded, “He is certainly not an amateur,” to which Kate agreed, “He certainly is not.”

“He is very impressive,” Rob added, while Kate nodded in agreement.

“He plays very well as I imagined,” the Princess said.

During the exchange, Prince William was sat next to Kate and was joined by Terry Cobner, president of the WRU, on his left.

William and Kate are known to be a competitive couple. The two once joked about their rivalry as they attended a game in 2023. William had said that it would be “a tense journey home” with his wife in the car as they were rooting for different teams.