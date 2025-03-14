Calls for political unity grow after Jaffar Express attack

A Pakistan Army soldier walks next to a rescue train, after the attack on a train by militants in Bolan, at the railway station in Mushkaf, Balochistan, March 12, 2025. — Reuters

Government and opposition leaders have stressed the need for political unity in the wake of the Jaffar Express terrorist attack, where militants hijacked the train in Balochistan's Bolan.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) orchestrated Tuesday's assault, detonating railway tracks and holding around 440 passengers hostage in a prolonged standoff with security forces.

The military later announced that 33 attackers were killed during the clearance operation, while terrorists had already slain 21 passengers before the rescue began. Four security personnel were also martyred during the mission.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s political and public affairs adviser, Rana Sanaullah, reminded the people that then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif contacted PTI founder Imran Khan after the APS attack to form a political consensus.

"Definitely [...] today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is ready to sit with everyone, regardless of political affiliation, including PTI," Sanaullah said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Thursday that a meeting of the country’s leadership would be called to hold consultation on the issue of terrorism as was done after the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar.

"We needed unity and national solidarity which will provide support to the armed forces to fight against terrorism and Khawarij," he said during a meeting with political leadership in Quetta.

At the same time, without naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he regretted the language used by some elements within the country against the armed forces and Pakistan.

"Poisoned propaganda against the armed forces was not acceptable and tolerable," he warned.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that all the political parties present in the lower house should admit that terrorists who were involved in the attack on Jaffar Express and other terror acts were their common enemies.

He maintained that if political leadership fails to develop a consensus on the issue then the menace would spread to the country, the whole region, and the world.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif regretted that the PTI had set a condition for sitting with the government against terrorism, demanding the release of its founder, Imran Khan, on parole first.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath", he said that the government is ready to approach them for an all-parties conference (APC). Asif stressed that this is a national issue and should be attended unconditionally. He added that the PTI insists: "No Khan, no Pakistan."

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the government is ready to engage in dialogue with the Baloch people and their leaders.

However, he asserted that militants have no connection with the Baloch public.

Moreover, the National Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the hijacking of Jaffar Express and all acts of terrorism that endanger lives of people and disrupt peace.

The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Chaudhry bearing signatures of representatives of all the parties, appreciated Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Frontier Corps, SSG and other law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment, bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan.

The House expressed the resolve to take every possible measure to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country, affirming that no group, individual and ideology that seeks to undermine the nation’s security, prosperity and sovereignty would be allowed to spread fear, hatred and violence within the territorial limits of the country.

It also pledged not to allow any terrorist activity to go unchecked, ensuring that whoever attempts for destabilisation, faces full force of the law.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja described the Jaffar Express attack as a national tragedy and insisted that "distances between the people needed to be bridged and real voice of Pakistan be listened to".

"It is important to understand the current situation facing the country and this is the time to listen to the real voice of Pakistan, especially Balochistan. Instead of eliminating any party, the path of unity should be adopted," he said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate and senior PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz demanded an APC on the issue of terrorism in Balochistan. He said that the founder of PTI should also be released on parole and invited to the proposed APC.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council and an ally of the PTI, while speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", also stressed the urgent need for a national dialogue to address Balochistan's issues.