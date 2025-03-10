Nicole Kidman breaks silence on future projects after temporary break

Nicole Kidman reflects on being cast in 'The White Lotus' after temporary break

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on being cast in The White Lotus following her decision to take a hiatus for a while.

The 57-year-old actress, who was previously honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024, expressed her desire to star in the next instalment.

During an exclusive interview with IndieWire at the premiere of her latest film Holland, the Babygirl star spoke highly of the Mike White directorial.

She said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been asked. I’m a massive fan of Mike White, so I would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal. I love The White Lotus. So there you go.”

This comes on the heels of her decision to take a break, following a busy 2024 with multiple film and TV projects.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s SXSW premiere in Texas on Sunday, March 9, Kidman explained, "(This year) actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

For the unversed, Holland will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting March 27.