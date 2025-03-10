Doechii receives ‘Gratest Honor’ on stage with Hip-Hop legend

Doechii and performs with her favourite star on stage

Doechii had an out of the world experience as she collaborated on stage with her favourite music star, Lauryn Hill.

The Denial Is a River songstress joined Hill on the stage at Miami festival Jazz in the Gardens to duet the latter's hit track Doo Wop (That Thing), on Saturday, March 9th.

“I want to introduce y’all to another sister,” the Ex-Factor singer announced to the crowd before Doechii got up on stage.

Following the blockbuster performance, the Anxiety hitmaker wrote a sweet message for Hill as she took to Instagram.

"The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. My mom would play it from top to bottom everyday on my way to school for years," she began the caption.

"I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage. Each song deepened my love for music and my curiosity to write raps. My favorite lyric in Doo Wop is 'don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem' that stuck with me anytime I wanted to 'get even' or harden my heart towards those who wronged me."

Concluding the lovely note to her hero, she added, “I carried your principles with me during my coming of age. And I carry them with me now at this current stage of my career, your lyrics are close to my heart. Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God."