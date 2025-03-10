Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner 'totally out of sync' on tennis date: Watch

A body language expert weighs in on the lovebirds' 'awkward' PDA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s recent courtside date at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open was filled with PDA, but not everyone is convinced it was effortless.

While the A Complete Unknown star, 29, and the beauty mogul, 27, looked cosy in the stands, their interaction when the cameras were on them sparked mixed reactions from online spectators.

As the cameras turned towards one of Hollywood’s “hottest” couples, Jenner attempted to pull Chalamet’s face toward hers for a kiss. But rather than reciprocating, her beau barely turned his head, keeping his eyes fixed ahead as Jenner seemingly struggled to lock lips.

Body language expert Judi James weighed in on the moment, telling Daily Mail that their PDA appeared “totally out of sync” during their night out on Sunday, March 9.

“Timothée obligingly rips off his shades to pose for the camera, but Kylie takes over the choreography in a dominant and demanding way, grabbing his head to try to convert his polite pose into a couples' picture,” James explained. “She pulls his head closer, but he still has his eyes fixed politely on the camera, causing a kind of ‘kiss tussle.’”

James also noted that when Chalamet finally complied, he kept his eyes open, which she said “suggests a lack of passion or romance.”

She even compared the moment to a mom struggling to get a goodbye kiss from her child as she sees them off to school.

Though the couple has kept their relationship mostly private since first being linked in 2023, their latest courtside display has sparked fresh debate over their dynamic.