Rihanna sparks strong reaction after receiving hate over sons' names

Rihanna has recently sparked strong reaction after she receives hate over her sons’ names.

Earlier on International Women’s Day on March 8, the Umbrella hit-maker took to Instagram and posted two adorable pictures of never-before-seen photos of her sons, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot.

In the photos, the singer was seen in the hospital after giving birth to her babies with a heartfelt caption.

“By far the most powerful thing I have ever done as a woman… my little miracles #InternationalWomensDay,” wrote the 37-year-old.

Rihanna said, “I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

A day later, the singer responded to a user’s comment on pictures that read, “I hate their names so bad.”

Clapping back at the hater, the Stay crooner replied, “Okay Tatiana.”

Rihanna, who welcomed her first son with Rocky in May 2022, was named RZA Athelston. Her second child, Riot Rose Mayers, was born in August 2023.

Explaining meaning behind her sons’ names, the Diamonds singer revealed that RZA was named in honour of Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, whose real name was Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Last month, Rihanna mentioned that her second son, Riot, was named courtesy of fellow musician Pharrell Williams.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in February, the singer opened up that Pharrel gave this second name thinking it was going to be a girl this time.

“Pharrel is very deep, he will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop,” added the singer-songwriter.