Meghan Markle gets exciting news about Montecito home after Netflix show

Meghan Markle, who lives in Montecito with Prince Harry and their three children, has been making buzz in the headlines and social media following the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex gives viewers an insight into her hostessing, showcases her cooking skills and exhibits some of her lifestyle tips. The show is an aesthetic feature, also giving some beautiful shots of the greenery and the area she lives in.

While the show was not shot in her original mansion, property expert revealed that the show is likely to give a boost in sales in the area after the show.

Meghan’s show “Meghan' puts a spotlight on the luxury and lifestyle of California, particularly its high-end real estate, which will undoubtedly fuel interest in the region,” property expert Terry Fisher told GB News.

Fisher revealed that the property market is already highly competitive with “average home in Los Angeles County is around $800,000, but in the exclusive areas featured in the series, prices can range from $3 million to upwards of $20 million”.

He noted that Meghan’s portrayal of luxury living “will likely add to the aspirational appeal, reinforcing the region's desirability” and in turn raising the value of the Duchess’ own home in the area.