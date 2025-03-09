Tom Cruise's new movie faces major setback

Tom Cruise’s new movie has faced a major setback after an actor's on-set injury.

Deadline reported on Saturday, March 8, that the production of Tom’s upcoming movie has been delayed after John Goodman, the Top Gun Maverick star’s co-actor in the untitled film, suffered a hip injury.

Though Goodman, 72, promptly received full medical attention, the shooting was halted until his recovery.

"He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover," a spokesperson for Warner Bros told the news outlet.

"The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery," they noted.

Furthermore, TMZ reported on the severity of the injury, stating that Goodman fell and hurt his hip.

It has been confirmed that the movie was not shooting at the time of the Roseanne alum’s injury and is not related to a stunt. However, it did occur at the United Kingdom’s Pinewood Studios on Friday.

In addition to the Mission Impossible actor and Goodman, the new movie in production also stars Jesse Plemons, Michael Stulhbarg, Riz Ahmed and Sandra Huller.

The Warner Bros and Legendary’s latest project is helmed by four-time Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu.