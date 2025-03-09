Jenna Ortega teases major update about 'Wednesday' season 2

Jenna Ortega premiered her new film, Death of a Unicorn, at SXSW on Saturday, and took the opportunity to tease the upcoming second season of the hit series Wednesday.

Lady Gaga will be joining the cast for season two, which is set to release on Netflix later this year.

While details about Gaga's role remain scarce, Ortega shared her excitement about working with the pop star.

"It's Gaga — just her presence alone, her face alone. She's not only incredibly beautiful but incredibly talented, so I feel like she could stand in the corner and play a tree and she'd add something to a scene."

The You alum also revealed that she hasn't had a chance to listen to Gaga's newly released album, Mayhem, but is eager to do so.

"I'm so unbelievably excited. I've been a fan of hers for such a long time, so I think maybe [I will listen] on the flight out of here."

Before the release of Wednesday's second season, Ortega will star in A24's Death of a Unicorn, alongside Paul Rudd. The film follows a father-daughter duo who accidentally hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a wealthy pharmaceutical executive. Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant also appear in the project, written and directed by Alex Scharfman.

The actress encouraged fans to see the film, saying, "There's unicorns in the title — if you don't want to watch it, it's kind of lame. Just do it; what else do you have going on?"

Rudd shared his own enthusiasm for the project, citing the title as a major draw. He also praised Scharfman's writing, saying, "He has a skill for writing vivid characters that are all messed up in their own way, a very funny way; they're all verbal and bright and morally questionable and I was tickled throughout."

Rudd also sang Ortega's praises, calling her "just so talented and she's also the coolest person. She's so young, and yet — I can't stand it when people say, 'Oh, it's an old soul.' I'm like come on really, do you believe in angels too? Yet that being said, she's an old soul," he added with a laugh.

Death of a Unicorn is set to hit theaters on March 28.