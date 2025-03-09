Rihanna visits favourite restaurant as it rises from ashes of LA tragedy

Rihanna returns to go-to restaurant after it survives the LA fires

Rihanna is back at one of her favourite spots in Los Angeles, showing love and support as it finally reopened after heartbreaking wildfire which took many lives.

The singer, known for her love of good food, was recently spotted at the restaurant, looking happy to be there again.

The restaurant had to shut its doors after LA fires tore through the nearby Pacific Palisades, but now, after getting the all-clear, it’s back in business.

The Diamond hitmaker turned heads in a dramatic, floor-length black coat, keeping it sleek with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Rihanna carried a chic tan Fendi handbag, complete with the brand’s signature logo and a brown fur tail on the handle.

The mother of two's year has been off to a rocky start with her lover A$AP Rocky, as he faced trial for a gun assault case. However, he was ultimately found not guilty of shooting a former friend during a 2021 altercation in Hollywood.

Furthermore, Rocky is gearing up to finally drop his new album, but his partner, Rihanna, seems to have no plans to return to music anytime soon, as fans are still holding out some hope.