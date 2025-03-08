Angela Levin turns guns on Meghan Markle after latest move

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle suffers blow over latest decision

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" has indeed faced harsh backlash, but it seems she's not letting that hold her back.

Despite the criticism, Netflix has also announced to release the second season of the show.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has turned her guns on Meghan for her comments on royal title "Sussex" in her much-talked series.

Taking a dig at the former Suits star, Levin told GB News: "Very complicated. I think it's extraordinary that someone should have this arrangement of all these cooking things. And then a friend comes in and you give her a whacking telling off because she calls you Meghan Markle."

The outspoken journalist and royal commentator shared her thoughts about the Duchess, saying: "Instead, she said that her name is no longer that she's got a proper name that she's had for a long time. She should have talked to her like that.

"I mean, it sort of knocks you for six because she's trying to be nice and invite people to enjoy themselves, and she whacks them."

Levin continued: "The feeling, general feeling is that she's doing that to say to the royal family that you try and take away my titles and you'll be in trouble, because otherwise, what on earth could she be doing? She made countless mistakes."

The expert did not stop there and went on to claim: "I won't say what it was made of, but it was actually dangerous. And because she didn't measure it properly, it could burn your body."

