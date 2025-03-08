Anna Kendrick disses Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ screening

Anna Kendrick takes a subtle dig at Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Anna Kendrick seemed to be shading co-star Blake Lively at the premiere of Another Simple Favor.

The 39-year-old actress was asked about her feelings as she reunited with Lively for the sequel of their 2018 movie A Simple Favor.

"Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?” an interviewer from Entertainment Tonight asked Kendrick, to which she responded, “Oh, you know…,” before moving away.

However, the Gossip Girl alum seems to be more positive about the reunion, as she told the outlet, that working with Kendrick was “the best” and that she’s “so happy,” when asked the same question.

Despite the shady response, the co-stars appeared in good spirits as they posed with director Paul Feig and other cast members on the red carpet.

However, they parted ways during the screening, with Kendrick sitting a row ahead of Lively.

The shade comes as Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni gets more heated with every hearing. Lively filed a complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star was harassing her on set, as well as orchestrating a smear campaign against her.