Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart delight fans with good news

Eric Dane, popularly known as McSteamy from Grey’s Anatomy, and his wife Rebecca Gayheart have given fans a reason to be happy.

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star had filed for divorce from the American Carnage alum in 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Now, the couple have come up with a new stance.

The Jawbreaker actor filed a request in the Los Angeles Superior Court to “dismiss her divorce petition without prejudice” Thursday, according to Page Six.

At the time of divorce petition, Gayheart had filed for spousal support and joint custody of their kids: Billie (15), Georgia (13).

The now-reconciled couple, according to reports, was ordered by the court to attend a family-centered case resolution hearing. The two were given a choice “to attend the hearing or filing either a divorce judgment or dismissal”.

The 52-year-old and the 53-year-old opted for the dismissal request.

The Last Ship star and the Scream 2 alum’s reps have not commented on the matter yet.

For the unversed, the pair began dating in 2003 and wedded in 2004 in a Las Vegas ceremony. Dane is most famous for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, a plastic surgeon in Grey’s Anatomy. His other most known works include Euphoria, Borderline, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Gayheart’s movie credits include Urban Legend, The Christmas Blessing, Shadow Hours, Nothing to Lose. She is set to reappear at the big screen in the comedy Nickels.