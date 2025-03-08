King Charles saddens fans with shocking decision about Kate Middleton

King Charles III has left royal fans heartbroken with his upsetting move about Kate Middleton on a big occasion, sparking massive reactions.

The royal family marked the International Women's Day on March 8 by releasing pictures of prominent royal women on their official Instagram.

The Palace honoured Late Queen Elizabet II, Queen Camilla ,Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie by releasing their photographs. However Princess Kate was noticeably absent from the tribute.

The King's decision triggered reactions from royal fans and followers, with one writing in the comments section: "I’m sad to see no Princess of Wales."

Another went on asking the King and the royal family: "Where is the Princess of Wales?"

The third one appeared shocked, writing: "Wow. Nothing about the Princess of Wales?"

One royal fan expressed anger over the monarch's snub to Princess Catherine, asking: "Not the mother of the future king? No respect."

Hour after the royal family's post, the Prince and Princess of Wales also turned to their official Instagram and released pictures of the inspiring women with a meaningful statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote: "Here are just a few of the women who have inspired us in the past 12 months."



