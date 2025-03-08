Lady Gaga shares strong desire of embracing motherhood soon

Lady Gaga shares her strong desire of embracing motherhood soon

Lady Gaga opens up about her future plans with fiancé Michael Polansky.

In an interview with the Access Hollywood to promote her new album Mayhem, the Bloody Mary singer admitted that she hopes the next decade will see her become a mom.

"I really want to be a mom," said Gaga. "The greatest vision I have is that."

Previously, in an interview with Elle, the 14-time Grammy Award winner shared that she and her fiancé have discussed starting a family together and she is "ready" to be humbled by the experience pf motherhood.

"That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot allowing our kids to be their own people. It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world," she told the outlet.

"And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat. I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are," she added.

Discussing about how she wants her children to view her fame and success, Gaga revealed, "I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them."

She continued, "I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me."

Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album Mayhem is available to stream now.