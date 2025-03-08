King Charles honours Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Sophie on Women's Day

King Charles expressed heartfelt gratitude to the women of the royal family for their significant decisions on International Women's Day.
The monarch honoured key figures from history including his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, his wife Queen Camilla, sister Princess Anne and sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie on this significant day.
The Royal family lauded the decision of royal women to choose female photographers to capture their iconic portraits over a period of time.
The King's office shared a delightful message, "Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s."
The Palace's spokesperson shared that a photographer named Jennifer Pattison clicked Queen Camilla's beautiful picture in 2020 when she was Duchess of Cornwall.
Moreover, Princess Anne's black and white portrait from 1980 was captured by Jane Bown.
Most recently, the Duchess of Edinburgh chose Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer for her 60th birthday photoshoot. Notably, Sophie aimed to support the young female artist.
