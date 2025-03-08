Tom Cruise's new film delays after tragic incident

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to come out on May 21, 2025

Tom Cruise’s upcoming film has been postponed all of a sudden.

Cruise’s movie has not only been delayed but the reason of postponement has cost the production company millions of dollars.

Reportedly, the Hollywood action star was all set to appear in a fresh yet-to-be-titled movie alongside Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed and John Goodman.

But suddenly, one of the unnamed actors has suffered an injury, which has resulted in halting the production.

As per the sources, "The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which obviously involve some element of danger and the risk of injury - though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum."

Allegedly, the actor has contracted injuries in his leg and pelvis and as the star is ‘very famous’, it will cost the production company millions.

An insider revealed, "This incident won’t just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule."

The forthcoming film is being directed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who previously directed The Revenant in 2015.

The Top Gun Star’s new film is slated to release in October 2, 2026.