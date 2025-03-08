Kate Middleton receives major blow from King Charles on big day

Kate Middleton, who is prominent and supportive of women in her royal role, has suffered a major setback on a significant occasion.

The royal family released new inspiring photos on Saturday, March 8, to mark International Women’s Day 2025, featuring Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluding the Princess of Wale from the tribute.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria's photos were also included, but Kate' noticeable absence fueled speculation as she previously did not appear on several royal occasions along with Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton has returned to public life after overcoming her health issues and is actively taking part in charity work and other royal duties.

Some royal commentators and social media users consider the King Charles' decision not to include William's wife's portrait as a blow to Princess Kate, who is making headlines for her alleged 'secret meeting' with Prince Harry.