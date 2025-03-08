King Charles releases powerful statement to celebrate Women's Day

King Charles released an empowering message to celebrate the International Women's Day.

Buckingham Palace honoured the female photographers who clicked iconic portraits of key royal women from the mid-1800s to 2025.

The official Instagram account of the royal family shared mesmerising photos of Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen, Queen Victoria, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra and The Duchess of Edinburgh.

The statement alongside the photos reads, "Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s."

"From Frances Sally Day’s photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy Wilding’s portraits of a young Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer’s recent portraits of The Duchess of Edinburgh, female photographers have captured members of the Royal Family in their own unique ways since the artform began."

At the end of the note, King Charles' office also paid tribute to female photographers who captured strong royal women over time by sharing their names.