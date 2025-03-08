Emma D'Arcy admits 'House of the Dragon' cast hasn't kept in touch

Emma D’Arcy isn’t sugarcoating it — staying in touch with their House of the Dragon co-stars hasn’t exactly been a priority.
Reuniting with Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke at a Los Angeles panel on Thursday night, the trio reflected on season two and shared some unexpected truths about their time apart.
When host Josh Horowitz asked how active their cast WhatsApp group had been, D’Arcy joked “Dormant,” before laughing and backtracking.
Smith, who plays the ever-unpredictable Daemon Targaryen, shared insights into his character’s arc this season.
“Trying to reroute his descent and his spiral into the chaos, dreamland, and places,” he said. “Somewhere that felt [like it] made sense to me.”
He also acknowledged the show’s demanding nature, admitting, “There’s so many [challenges] on this show, really.”
Cooke, who plays Queen Alicent, opened up about her character’s ever-complicated dynamic with D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra.
“It’s been gorgeous to play with intricacies, and just how layered, hard, and sticky the relationship is now,” she said, adding that despite their fraught history, “they still find deep relief and comfort in each other.”
