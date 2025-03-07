Post Malone steps out with his baby’s mama?

Post Malone caused quite a stir when he was spotted with a woman, sparking speculations that she was his longtime partner, with whom he shares a daughter.

A fan-captured video of the rapper went viral on TikTok. It shows him sitting at a bar with a woman, leading many to believe she is his fiancée, whom he has never publicly identified.

Social media users rallied to the comments section to express their admiration for the apparent couple, assuming the woman was Malone’s "baby mama."

"Is that his baby mama?" asked one fan in the comments section.

"FINALLY WE SEE HIS GIRL HIS BABYS MAMMA SHE PRETTY," another assumed.

"Awhh his wife is adorable!" a third gushed while a fourth remarked, "It’s nice to see him with his lady :)"

A fifth user chimed in, saying, "Omg Jamie is gorgeous they're adorable together."

Though Malone, known to keep his private life under wraps, has never shared his fiancée’s name and rarely posted about their relationship on social media, fans have affectionately dubbed the woman "Jamie."

However, to his true admirers’ disappointment, the Rockstar singer’s plus one during the weekend outing was revealed as Christy Lee, not the rumoured fiancée.

"Anyone who is a true fan knows this is NOT her. She looks nothing like Jamie," claimed one user.

"That's not the baby mama," weighed in another with a skull emoji.

The video, set to Malone's 2024 song I Need Some Help, was recorded from a lower angle. The Better Now musician looked down at the person filming him and waved.

After the lady was confirmed to be someone other than his daughter’s mother, Malone’s latest public appearance sparked breakup speculations with his fiancée.

For the unversed, during an August 2023 episode of Call Her Daddy, the now 29-year-old singer disclosed he got engaged in June 2022, a month after announcing that he and his then-fiancée were expecting their first child together.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, did not reveal his daughter's name or birth date, but he confirmed the news of her arrival in a conversation with Howard Stern in June 2022.